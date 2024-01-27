Diplomats discuss changing leadership of Palestinian Authority — NYT

HELSINKI, January 28. /TASS/. Diplomats from some countries are discussing an option to change the leadership of Palestine so the new leader would run the Gaza Strip after the conflict there comes to an end, the New York Times reported.

According to the report, the US, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia are discussing a transfer of power from current Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to another person to help convince Israel to hand over governance in the Gaza Strip and West Bank to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority once the conflict is over.

Candidates include Salam Fayyad, who once served as the authority’s prime minister; and Nasser al-Kidwa, a nephew of former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat, the newspaper said. But diplomats told the newspaper that Abbas is pushing for a candidate over whom he will have more influence, like his economic adviser Mohammad Mustafa.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas has cast the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and started a military operation there. Israel also strikes parts of Lebanon and Syria in retaliation for bombardments originating from these countries. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.