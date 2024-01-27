US State Department approves fighter jet sales for Turkey, Greece

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The US State Department authorized a possible sale of F-16 fighter jets, upgrade kits for F-16 aircraft and other systems worth $23 bln to Turkey, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security of the United States by improving the air capabilities and interoperability of a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Ally that is a force for political and economic stability in Europe," the Agency informed.

In another move, the US State Department made a determination for the possible sale of F-35 fighter jet and associated equipment worth $8.6 bln to Greece, the Agency noted.

Congress now has thirty days to review each of potential deals and for their possible blocking.