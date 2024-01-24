Chadian president expresses condolences over Il-76 crash in Belgorod at meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Chadian Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno expressed his condolences over the crash of an Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Region during his meeting at the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I heard about the crash of the plane. I would like to express my sincere condolences on behalf of myself and on behalf of my people for the deaths of Russian soldiers," he said.

The Il-76 transport airplane was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war destined for an exchange when it crashed in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 65 Ukrainian military personnel, three escorts and six crew members were on board. The causes of the crash have not yet been determined. An investigatory panel of inquiry has been dispatched to the scene of the crash by Russia’s Aerospace Forces.