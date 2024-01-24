Assassination plots by right-wing opposition foiled in Venezuela, President Maduro says

CARACAS, January 25. /TASS/. Several plots by the right-wing opposition to destabilize the situation in Venezuela by assassinating the head of state, senior military commanders and a regional governor have been foiled, President Nicolas Maduro stated.

"Five plots aimed at physically annihilating me were uncovered and foiled in 2023. All those involved in the plots were apprehended, arrested and convicted, and have confessed their guilt," Maduro said at a major rally in Caracas, marking the 66th anniversary of the overthrow of the dictatorship of General Marcos Perez Jimenez.

Maduro said that several attempts to assassinate himself, Venezuela’s head of state, as well as Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, senior military commanders, and Tachira State Governor Freddy Bernal, had been uncovered and thwarted in 2023.

The Venezuelan president also noted that the far-right opposition had declared Juan Guaido president five years ago. "Where is Guaido now and where is Maduro?" the Venezuelan leader asked rhetorically. He vowed that the country would hold its presidential election this year. Maduro was confident that "the Bolivarian people will achieve another victory."