Hungary still objects to holding EU membership talks with Ukraine — top diplomat

BUDAPEST, January 22. /TASS/. Hungary insists that the European Union’s decision to begin accession talks with Ukraine was a mistake, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Late last year, the European Council made a bad decision to begin admission talks with Ukraine," he said, adding that his country doesn’t want to take part in this in any way or take any responsibility for the consequences of this decision.

"We will continue to hold this position, although we understand that others are seeking to discredit it," he said during a break in the EU ministerial meeting.

During the latest EU summit in Brussels on December 14 and 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban failed to persuade other EU leaders to postpone talks with Ukraine which, in his opinion, is not ready to join the European Union. Meanwhile, he opted not to hinder the rest of the EU members and walked out of the conference hall when they were voting on the matter, which required a unanimous decision to pass. After that, Orban said that accession talks with Ukraine would last for quite a long time and if Hungary saw that this process was harming its interests it would be able to halt it.