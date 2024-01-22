Poland joins G7 initiative on security guarantees for Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Poland has joined the initiative of G7 states on security guarantees for Ukraine, the country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a press conference following talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev, the Polish prime minister's office has broadcast on social media.

"Today Poland joined the declaration of the G7 group, which was formulated in Vilnius during the NATO summit and is designed to mobilize democratic countries to support Ukraine," Tusk said.

In July, the G7 adopted a declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius. The document envisages assistance to Kiev in building up significant military capabilities. As of November 2023, more than 30 countries have joined the initiative of the G7 leaders.