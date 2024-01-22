Historical experience shows Ukrainians’ only choice is in turn toward Russia — politician

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The only way out of the current catastrophic situation in Ukraine, to which the regime of incumbent Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has brought the nation in slavish fealty to Western dictates, can only be a choice in favor of Russia, Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the now-banned-in-Ukraine Opposition Platform-For Life party, stated.

"Is there a way out of the difficult situation in the country today? There is and it is simple: Ukraine must stop being a battering ram against Russia, and Ukrainians must stop being cannon fodder for the West. The choice of Russia for Ukrainians is a historical choice that has always saved them. Whenever historically Russian lands are mentioned, they are called so, because in difficult times they always returned to Russia’s fold. Ukrainians are living through hard times. In one way or another, their historical experience will have to be recalled, because there is simply no alternative," he wrote in his column on the Smotrim.ru website.

Medvedchuk, who now leads the Other Ukraine movement, recalled that the West has always tried only to eliminate, enslave or convert Ukrainians to a different religion. Today it is using Ukraine as a hotbed of instability and a battering ram.

"The West has made Ukrainian citizens hostages of the situation. In its scheme of things, Ukraine should become a testing ground for Western weapons, and its citizens should become soldiers, saving the precious lives of American and European military personnel," Medvedchuk emphasized.

He added that Kiev’s Western patrons had invested billions of dollars in brainwashing Ukrainians to make them stop considering the Russian people as a brotherly nation. "Ukrainians were systematically turned into Nazis, haters of Russia and cannon fodder in the interests of the West," he noted.

The politician compared the current Ukraine to a death cell, where people are being caught on the streets and sent without training to the war zone and humiliated for speaking the "wrong language," or professing the "wrong political views."

"Ukraine has ceased to be safe first of all for its citizens, about whom the authorities simply do not care," he wrote. In the opposition politician’s view, Ukrainians have been deceived from two sides: the West is dangling the carrot of the "European dream" in front of them in a bid to persuade them to fight for its interests, while the authorities of their own country have done everything to ensure that mammoth resource flows should serve not their original purpose, but rather to feather the beds of a handful of corrupt officials.

"The [coming inevitable] defeat will be suffered by the Zelensky regime, and not by the people," Medvedchuk noted. He added that more than seven million Ukrainians had chosen Russia and their number is steadily growing.