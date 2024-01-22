Israel rejects idea of ceasefire in exchange for return of hostages — TV

NEW YORK, January 22. /TASS/. Israel has rejected the idea of a ceasefire in exchange for the return of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas, NBC News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

"A big portion of the details are agreed. The sticking point is the Israelis don’t want to agree to a permanent ceasefire," said a diplomat from a third country briefed on talks over the release of hostages in Gaza.

According to NBC News, US, Qatari and Egyptian officials continue to push for an agreement that would free the captives remaining in Gaza. Hamas is demanding the permanent halt of fighting, a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners.

The broadcaster points out, citing officials, that "the mediators’ current proposal envisages releasing the hostages in three phases over 30 days."

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the United States, Egypt and Qatar were pushing Israel and Hamas to make another hostage release deal. According to the plan, first, Hamas would release all civilian hostages and Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw forces from Gaza’s towns and cities, allow freedom of movement in the Gaza Strip and double the amount of aid going into the enclave. Later, Hamas would free female Israeli soldiers and turn over bodies, while Israel would release more Palestinians. A third phase would involve the release of Israeli soldiers, while Israel would redeploy some of its forces outside the Gaza Strip, the media outlet specified.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7, 2023, after militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border communities and taking people hostage. Israel started carrying out retaliatory strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. On December 1, the Israeli army accused Hamas of violating a ceasefire that had taken effect on November 24 and resumed combat operations in Gaza.