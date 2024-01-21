UN secretary general condemn Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk

UNITED NATIONS, January 21. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned Ukraine’s shelling attack on Donetsk, killing more than 20 civilians.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including today’s shelling of the city of Donetsk in Ukraine, which reportedly killed at least 25 people and injured more than 20 others," the spokesperson for the UN chief said.

"Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must stop immediately," Guterres stressed.

A market in Donetsk came under artillery shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday. According to head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian troops used 152mm and 155mm artillery systems. As a result, twenty-seven people were killed and at least twenty-five more were wounded. Shortly after the strike, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said that Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk would be discussed at a Russia-requested meeting of the UN Security Council.