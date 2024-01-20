Syria demands that UN Security Council stop Israel’s aggressive attacks

BEIRUT, January 20. /TASS/. The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decisively condemns the Israeli air strike at a residential block in Damascus, which resulted in a collapsed building and civilians killed and injured.

"This barbaric aggression proves the criminal nature of the policy of the Israeli occupational regime, which undermines the security in the region and poses a threat to the entire world by its actions," the Foreign Ministry said, according to SANA. "Syria demands that the UN Security Council take immediate action to stop these aggressive attacks and to counter mass murder of civilians, carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip."

Damascus calls on the UN Security Council "to fulfill its obligations on upholding international peace and security, to bring the Zionist criminals to responsibility, both political and military, putting an end to their inhumane and amoral policy."

Previously, Al Hadath reported citing medical sources in Damascus that 10 civilians were killed by the Israeli Air Force strikes at the Mezzeh municipality. The Syrian Armed Forces Command Spokesman said that "Israel’s aggressive action was carried out from the occupied Golan heights." Syrian air defense systems opened fire at the airborne targets and het several enemy missiles," the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran said that Al-Quds special forces intelligence commander General Youssef Omid Zadeh was killed in the Israeli strike. Several Iranian officers and an undisclosed number of Syrian servicemen were also killed in the strike.