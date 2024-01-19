No more trust toward West for failing to stop Gaza tragedy — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, January 19. /TASS/. There is no more trust toward the West, which has not taken any steps to prevent the crisis in Gaza, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The organizations whose tasks include ensuring global security have failed, of which the conflict between Israel and Palestine is an example, he stated.

"There is no more trust towards the Western countries that have failed the test on the Gaza issue. Their fascist faces have been exposed. They have not taken a single step to prevent violence. The organizations tasked with global security, just as in Iraq, Bosnia, Syria and Somalia, have suffered a fiasco. They have confined themselves to idly watching acts of genocide and barbarism committed against the people of Palestine by the 'Fuehrer of Modern Times,' [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu," Erdogan said at a handover ceremony for the Turkish Navy’s new warships, held at the Yalova shipyard in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul, telecast by the TRT Haber channel.

Erdogan said Turkey was exerting great efforts for the sake of ending various conflicts. In particular, he recalled the Istanbul talks on a settlement in Ukraine in March 2022.

"The importance of the process we initiated when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had lasted several months is better understood today. Had that process, which the military lobbies sought to sabotage, achieved its goal, tens of thousands would have not lost their lives. We see that those who criticized us then, today express agreement with us. Rest assured that the same repentance will eventually be evoked by the tragedy in Gaza. Those who turn a blind eye on the massacres being committed by Israel in Gaza will face disastrous consequences," Erdogan said.