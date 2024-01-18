Parties negotiate new humanitarian pause in Gaza for month or more — media

NEW YORK, January 18. /TASS/. The parties are discussing the introduction of a humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip, which will last at least a month and implies normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the NBC News television reported citing sources.

The humanitarian pause could be followed by a permanent ceasefire, according to an unnamed Western diplomat.

"Arab states are in advanced discussions on an initiative to secure a cease-fire and a release of hostages, part of a broader plan that could offer Israel normalization of ties with Arab and Muslim states, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia if [Israel] agreed to irreversible steps to the creation of a Palestinian state," another source told the outlet.

In late November 2023, Hamas announced an agreement with Israel, which was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, on a four-day humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which took effect on November 24. The deal stipulated the release of Israeli women and children being held hostage in Gaza in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli prisons.The sides extended the ceasefire several times but on the morning of December 1 the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that Hamas had violated the truce in Gaza and opened fire on Israeli territory, thus prompting the IDF to resume combat operations in the Gaza Strip.