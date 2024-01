TEL AVIV, January 17. /TASS/. The probability of a war breaking out on the northern border of Israel in the upcoming months has become much higher, IDF General Staff Chairman Herzi Halevi said during his visit to reservists’ exercise in the north, according to the IDF press office

"I do not know when the war in the north will happen, but I can say that the probability of it happening in the upcoming months has become much higher than it was in the past," Halevi said.