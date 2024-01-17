France ranks last among Western countries in terms of arms shipments to Kiev — newspaper

PARIS, January 17. /TASS/. France is last among Western countries in terms of arms shipments to Ukraine, the l'Opinion newspaper reports.

According to the report, Paris sent about 500 million euros worth of weapons to Kiev, while Washington, which has sent the most, spent 43.9 billion euros.

The top five countries include Germany (17.1 billion euros), the UK (6.6 billion euros), Norway (3.6 billion euros) and Denmark (3.5 billion euros).

The newspaper points out that problems with sending arms to Ukraine are growing. In particular, the issue of arms compatibility slows down shipments, l’Opinion says, adding that each country orders weapons from its own companies, and they are having trouble fulfilling these orders.

Another factor that limits export capabilities is the lack of long-term orders from countries that are wary of going into debt. In addition, some countries have shipped Soviet-era weapons and equipment to Kiev, while they offer modern weapons at different prices entirely.

Nathalie Loiseau, who heads the European Parliament subcommission on security and defense has pointed to a general "Ukraine fatigue, which has also swept France."