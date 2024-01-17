Tehran denies sending drones, missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. Iran has never provided Russia with either drones or missiles for their subsequent use in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossien Amir Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

"We have never sent any drones or any missiles to Russia for their use against Ukraine," the minister said.

"The Ukrainians’ claims that Iranian drones are being used against them generate a lot of hoopla. However, they have presented us neither any evidence nor any document [to justify these claims]," Abdollahian added.