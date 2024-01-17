Cuban president reaffirms commitment to cooperation with Eurasian Economic Commission

HAVANA, January 17. /TASS/. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting on Tuesday with Sergey Glazyev, Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), in the republic’s capital.

"I had a very good meeting at the Palace of the Revolution with EEC Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics Sergey Glazyev, to whom I confirmed the priority of consolidating further relations with this important bloc of countries for Cuba," the Cuban leader wrote on his page on X (former Twitter).

On Monday, Cuban officials and EEC delegates met in Havana to discuss trade and economic relations, economic integration and cooperation in the circulation of medicines and medical supplies, as well as in agriculture and business. The parties are set to actively promote the expansion of contacts between business circles, Glazyev told TASS.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, while Cuba, Moldova and Uzbekistan have the observer status at the EAEU.