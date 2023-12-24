Indian Foreign Minister to visit Russia on December 25-29

NEW DELHI, December 24. /TASS/. Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Russia from December 25 to 29, the Indian Foreign Ministry reported on its website.

"External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will visit Russia from December 25-29, 2023, as part of ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides," the statement said.

The Indian Foreign Ministry stated that during his visit, Jaishankar will meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov to discuss economic partnership. In addition, the minister plans to meet with his Russian counterpart Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss bilateral, multilateral, and international issues.