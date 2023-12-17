Putin’s direct line reflects success of Russian military in special operation — Sky News

LONDON, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appearance during his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference on Thursday reflects the success of the Russian military in the zone of the special military operation, military analyst at the UK’s TV channel Sky News Sean Bell said.

"Putin's appearance undoubtedly reflects a growing confidence that the tide of the war is changing to his benefit," Bell wrote in his publication on Sky News on Saturday.

Despite huge western military and financial support, Ukraine's spring offensive has failed to live up to expectations. "Following the disappointment of Ukraine's spring offensive, inevitably western leaders are asking whether this war is ‘winnable’ for Ukraine, or whether a continuation of the fighting might result in greater Ukrainian casualties and therefore an increased risk that Russia might capitalize on Ukraine's military fragility and look to expand its occupation," according to the publication.

"Little wonder that Putin is feeling emboldened, albeit the conflict is far from over," Bell concluded.

During his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference on December 14, Putin expressed confidence that Moscow will win in the special military operation.