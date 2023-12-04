Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon after shelling attack

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a strike on a Hezbollah weapons depot in Lebanon in retaliation for mortar shelling of its territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"In response to mortar shell launches toward an IDF post in the area of Arab al-Aramshe, IDF soldiers struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Lebanese territory a short while ago," it said. "In addition, a number of launches toward Tel Hai, Kiryat Shemona, and an IDF post in the area of Shtula were identified. In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire in Lebanon.

Apart from that, according to the IDF, Israeli artillery shelled several targets in Lebanese territory.