Salah al-Din Road no longer available for evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza — IDF

TEL AVIV, December 4. /TASS/. The Salah al-Din Road, which was previously used for evacuation of civilians from northern parts of the Gaza Strip southward is no longer available and has turned into a war zone, says IDF Spokesman Avichay Adraee.

"Hostilities and the Hamas advance near Khan Yunis prevent the relocation of civilians via the Salah al-Din Road north and east of Khan Yunis. Currently, this road is a war zone, and using it is dangerous. The IDF will authorize civilian transit through the bypass road west of Khan Yunis," Adraee said on his X page.

"There will also be a tactical suspension of hostilities near the Rafah camp for humanitarian purposes until 14:00 [local time - TASS]," Adraee added.

Earlier on Monday, the IDF urged residents of Khan Yunis to evacuate to the city of Rafah on the border with Egypt.

On December 1, the IDF resumed its hostilities in the Gaza Strip, accusing Hamas of disrupting the ceasefire.