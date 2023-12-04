Prague running out of weapons stocks, has to scale down aid to Kiev — PM

VIENNA, December 4. /TASS/. The Czech Republic has to scale down its military assistance to Kiev as its weapons stocks are running out, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

"Indeed, our depots are running out of inventory, hence we are running out of options to help," he told a news conference when asked why his country was reducing military assistance to Ukraine.

He vowed, however, that Prague would continue its support for the Ukrainian army. In his words, the Czech defense industry can cooperate with Western partners in order to help Ukraine.