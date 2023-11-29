Senior member says Hamas wants to extend truce with Israel

NEW YORK, November 29. /TASS/. Radical Palestinian movement Hamas wants to extend its truce with Israel in the Gaza Strip and is using all of the cards that it has in negotiations, a member of the movement’s political bureau has said.

"We are striving to extend the truce to stop the aggression once and for all, by using the cards we have," CNN quoted Ghazi Hamad as saying.

In his words, Hamas remains in contact with Qatar and Egypt.

"We are prepared and ready to achieve a comprehensive or partial deal. The comprehensive deal relates to the military (captives) in exchange for the release of all Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons, or it may be a partial (deal) related to civilians, and this will be subject to the negotiations," Hamad added.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 who are held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip at 8:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24 and the first group of hostages was released on the same day. Israel and Hamas, via mediators, reached an agreement on the extension of the ceasefire in Gaza from 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 28 for two more days.