Israel gets list of hostages to be released by Hamas on November 29 — newspaper

TEL AVIV, November 29. /TASS/. Palestine’s radical movement Hamas submitted to Israel a list of hostages who are to be released on Wednesday, The Times of Israel wrote with reference to the office of the Israeli prime minister.

Families of those who are to be released have already been notified.

Meanwhile, CNN said the number of hostages to be included into the sixth group is unknown at this point.

The IDF said on November 28 that the fifth group of hostages released from the Gaza Strip had arrived on the territory of Israel. The group had 12 persons - ten Israelis and two foreigners.

Hamas announced on November 22 that an agreement on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip had been reached through the mediation of Qatar and Egypt. The agreement stipulates the release of 50 women and children under the age of 19 who are held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 women and children under the age of 19 from Israeli prisons. The ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip at 8:00 a.m. local time (6:00 a.m. GMT) on November 24 and the first group of hostages was released on the same day. Israel and Hamas, via mediators, reached an agreement on the extension of the ceasefire in Gaza from 7:00 a.m. local time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 28 for two more days.

Besides, several groups of foreigners were released outside the deal’s framework, including one resident of Israel with Russian citizenship. The release of the Russian citizen occurred off the exchange list due to the efforts of Russian diplomats in contact with the Palestinian Hamas movement.