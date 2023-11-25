Hamas military wing postpones release of second group of Israeli hostages

DUBAI, November 25. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced its decision to postpone the release of the second group of Israeli hostages.

"The al-Qassam Brigades decide to postpone the release of the second group of captives until the occupational [Israeli - TASS] government fulfills its obligations under the agreement regarding the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and starts complying with the agreement on the release of [Palestinian] prisoners," says the statement, published on the group’s Telegram channel.