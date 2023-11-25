{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
IDF to resume operation in Gaza immediately once pause over – General Staff

As IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said, hostilities will continue at least until the release of all held hostages

TEL AVIV, November 25. /TASS/. The IDF intends to continue the military operation in the Gaza Strip at least until all hostages held there are released, and the hostilities must resume immediately after the current humanitarian pause is over, says Chief of the General Staff of Israel Herzi Halevi.

"We do not intend, do not wish and are not ready to stop these efforts until we bring all hostages back. To bring them back is our moral duty," Halevi said during a visit to an Israeli Air Force base, according to The Times of Israel.

He underscored that the Israeli troops use the current pause to rest and prepare for further operations.

"Once the ceasefire is over, we will immediately return to the offensive in Gaza, to maneuvering in Gaza. And we will do it do destroy the Hamas, and to create a stronger pressure to bring back as many hostages as possible, up to the very last one," Halevi said.

On November 22, the Hamas announced the agreement with Israel, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, on a four-day humanitarian ceasefire. The agreement implies the release of 50 women, children and teenagers held captive in the enclave in exchange for 150 women and teenagers, held in Israeli prisons. The ceasefire has entered into effect on November 24.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
