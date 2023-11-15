Palestinian PM calls for clear plan for Palestinian statehood

CAIRO, November 15. /TASS/. Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called for a practical plan to put an end to the Israeli occupation and to establish an independent state of Palestine, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

"Everyone demands the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and we [Palestinian authorities] urge to draw up a concrete timetable for ending [the Israeli occupation] and establishing a Palestinian state," the television channel said citing the prime minister.

Shtayyeh believes that "now there is a historic opportunity for the unity of the Palestinian people and an end to the occupation.".