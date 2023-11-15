Israel achieved no goals during aggression against Gaza — Prime Minister of Palestine

CAIRO, November 15. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities have been unable to achieve any goal during its aggression against the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh said.

"Israel has not achieved any of its goals in its war against the Gaza Strip," Shtayyeh said, according to Al Hadath. According to the Prime Minister "a systematic was being waged against Gaza even before October 7."

According to Shtayyeh, Israel "sought to destroy the very idea of solving the Palestinian issue via establishment of the two states, by pushing the Gaza Strip from the joint Palestinian framework.".