Israel Defense Forces initiates incubators transfer to Gaza Strip hospital

TEL AVIV, November 14. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has organized the transfer of incubators for prematurely born infants from an Israeli hospital to the Palestine’s Shifa Hospital, the IDF’s press service said.

"Following the IDF's offer of humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, the IDF initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip," it said.

"The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators," the press service added.