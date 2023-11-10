Some 600 foreigners allowed to leave Gaza later today — enclave’s border security

CAIRO, November 10. /TASS/. Almost 600 people holding foreign passports or dual citizenship will be able to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing later on November 10, the Palestinian enclave’s border security said on its page on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

There are 594 people, or citizens of 15 countries, including Canada, China, Germany, India, Russia and the United States, on the list released by the border security.

In the past 10 days, the Palestinian radical movement Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip has repeatedly published lists of foreign passport holders or dual citizens allowed to leave the enclave. In all, more than 2,000 people were on the list for evacuation.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again on October 7 when Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian radical movement described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total siege of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced an expansion of Israeli ground operations on October 27.