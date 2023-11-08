Turkish news agency refutes media reports about attack on Palestinian leader Abbas’ convoy

ANKARA, November 8. /TASS/. Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu Agency refuted previous media reports that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' convoy had come under attack.

According to the agency, video footage purportedly depicting the alleged assault on Abbas circulated earlier was actually filmed in the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah and in fact showed an armed clash between Palestinian law enforcement agents and drug dealers.

On November 7, the CNN Turk television channel reported that Abbas’ convoy had come under armed attack and one of his bodyguards had been killed.

According to the Hurriyet newspaper, responsibility for the attack was claimed by Sons of Abu Jandal, a radical group, which reportedly delivered a 24-hour ultimatum to Abbas regarding the situation in Gaza.