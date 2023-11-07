Kazakhstan, Russia team up on SCO agreements in energy, economy — Kazakh leader

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is working together with Russia on a number of midterm agreements in energy, economy and other areas within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told Russia’s Izvestia daily in an interview, published on Wednesday.

"Our countries have joined forces in order to further improve the work of the SCO and its main bodies, and to draft strategic mid-term documents in the spheres of energy, economy, law enforcement and environmental protection," he said.