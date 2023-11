ANKARA, November 4. /TASS/. The Turkish Air Force has hit 15 targets of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

"The Air Force has hit 15 targets of the terrorist separatist organization in the Hakurk Region in northern Iraq on November 4 at 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. GMT)," the ministry said in a statement.