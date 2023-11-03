Fighting corruption in Ukraine 'won’t work' — Putin

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes the United States’ attempts to fight corruption in Ukraine will be for naught.

"Corruption is actually legalized there [in Ukraine]. Why is it that the Americans keep trying to fight this corruption and nothing works? I think it won’t work," the head of state said at a meeting with the new line-up of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

"They are now planning a change of elites, both economic and political ones, but nothing will change," Putin said.

"And it shouldn’t be this way here [in Russia]. Indeed, there are problems, but we must overcome them together and gradually introduce Russian legal standards (in new regions of the Russian Federation - TASS) just as we gradually did in Crimea," the Russian President said.

In his opinion, "it’s not easy to do, it’s not easy to switch to the Russian regulatory framework." "But we will gradually do this and are already doing it," the Russian leader said.