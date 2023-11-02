Taiwan’s military detects 20 Chinese aircraft flying close to island

HONG KONG, November 2. /TASS/. Taiwan's Defense Ministry said 20 aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army operated near the island.

They crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's air defense identification zone, the ministry said in a statement. They included J-10, J-11, J-16 and Su-30 fighter jets, H-6 strategic bombers, KJ-500 long-range radar detection aircraft, Y-8 and Y-9 multirole aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.