Armenian Security Service says it detained group plotting to seize public buildings

YEREVAN, November 2. /TASS/. The Armenian National Security Service (NSS) has announced the detention of a terrorist group that was planning to seize government buildings, the NSS said in a statement.

"As a result of evidentiary and other procedural actions taken during a preliminary investigation, it was established that A. M., S. M., E. T., V. O., K. S. were preparing to carry out an explosion and another socially dangerous act in 2023, as well as to occupy and hold Armenian buildings of state importance and other structures. Their goal was to hinder the activities of state authorities," the statement reads.

As stated in the NSS release, "the records found during searches indicated that the terrorist operation was dubbed 'Northern Leaf Fall.’ To ensure its success and the subsequent involvement of wider masses in terrorist operations, a plan was hatched to create Ukrainian and Moldovan Telegram channels called 'National Salvation Uprising'."