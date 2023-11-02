Death toll in Gaza rises to 9,061 — TV

DUBAI, November 2. /TASS/. The death toll in Gaza has risen to 9,061 amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and up to 32,000 people have been injured, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported citing the enclave's ministry of health.

"The death toll has grown to 9,061, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women, while the number of injured has reached 32,000," the TV channel quoted an unnamed representative from Gaza’s health ministry as saying.

"We call on all parties to provide a safe corridor for urgent medical supplies to Gaza," he said. The health ministry’s representative warned that the shutdown of a power generator at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, as well as the expected failure of a generator at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, spelled disaster. It was previously reported that generators at the two hospitals could stop operating on Wednesday due to fuel shortages.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On October 27, the IDF’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced the expansion of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.