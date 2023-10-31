HAMAS military wing reports clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The military wing of Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said its members had clashed with Israeli troops on the territory of the Gaza Strip.

According to statements posted by the group on its Teleram channel, battles broke out on Tuesday in the northwestern and central parts of the enclave and near the Al-Zeitun district. The group claimed that the Palestinians had managed to destroy several Israeli vehicles.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On October 27, the IDF’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced the expansion of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.