Israeli-Palestinian conflict

HAMAS military wing reports clashes with Israeli military in Gaza

The group claimed that the Palestinians had managed to destroy several Israeli vehicles

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The military wing of Palestine’s radical movement HAMAS, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said its members had clashed with Israeli troops on the territory of the Gaza Strip.

According to statements posted by the group on its Teleram channel, battles broke out on Tuesday in the northwestern and central parts of the enclave and near the Al-Zeitun district. The group claimed that the Palestinians had managed to destroy several Israeli vehicles.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.

On October 27, the IDF’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced the expansion of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.

Tags
PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
British ambassador to Russia completes her mission — embassy
Deborah Bronnert expressed hope that relations between Russia and the United Kingdom will eventually be restored
Read more
15 rounds fired by Ukrainian troops at Donetsk on Tuesday evening
According to the mission, the city came under shelling five times in the evening
Read more
Top Saudi diplomat thanks Lavrov for Russia’s backing of UNGA resolution on Palestine
The parties also pointed out that it was crucial for the international community to play a role in achieving an immediate ceasefire
Read more
Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 mln Gaza Palestinians to Sinai Peninsula
At the same time, the Israeli Intelligence Ministry proposed creating a special security zone inside Israel that would prevent Palestinian refugees from entering the country
Read more
Kadyrov says attempted provocation thwarted in Chechnya amid riots in Dagestan
Mass riots took place at Makhachkala airport on October 29 after the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the ongoing escalation in the Middle East
Read more
Buyer of business Decathlon in Russia launches new retail chain Desport
The assortment will be gradually expanded to include the new chain's own brands, as well as other well-known brands
Read more
US, its satellites deriving 'bloody profits' from Middle East conflict — Putin
The 'Pax Americana,' the 'American world' - with a single hegemon - is crumbling, slowly but steadily becoming a thing of the past," he said
Read more
Miss Russia-2023 to wear Swan Princess dress at Miss Universe Pageant
The 72nd Miss Universe Pageant will be held in El Salvador on November 18, 2023
Read more
Moscow can see through West’s ‘crocodile tears’ about Ukraine — Russia’s UN envoy
"You have no idea how cynical and duplicitous your efforts look. But this is now understood perfectly well in the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America," Vasily Nebenzya emphasized
Read more
Houthi say they hit Israel with missiles, drones
According to Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria, the movement "will continue to deliver more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression is stopped"
Read more
Duma Speaker orders lawmakers to invite US envoy to testify on bio labs in Ukraine
During the April 11 plenary meeting, the lawmakers review the final report of the commission on investigation of operation of US biological laboratories in Ukraine
Read more
Russian mission demands Moldova honor commitments to OSCE
In its statement, the Russian mission also urges the European Security Agency’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights to intervene immediately
Read more
IDF spokesman confirms Israeli strike on refugee camp in Gaza
Hecht told CNN that the strike was carried out in an attempt to eliminate a commander of the HAMAS radical Palestinian movement
Read more
Russian who defected to fight for Ukraine charged with treason — FSB
According to investigators, the man left Russia for Ukraine via third countries and is now fighting against Russian forces in the Ukrainian army, the spokesman for the security service added
Read more
Gaza becomes graveyard of children — UNICEF
According to the latest figures from the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 3,450 children have died in the enclave
Read more
Kiev uses man-made tragedies to beg for Western aid — Russian UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya underscored that Ukraine had "numerous opportunities to silence the guns"
Read more
Two Russians charged in US for unlawfully exporting to Russia
A criminal complaint was unsealed yesterday in Brooklyn charging Nikolay Goltsev, Salimdzhon Nasriddinov and Kristina Puzyreva, with conspiracy and other charges related to a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian entities, including companies affiliated with the Russian military, the US Attorney's Office said
Read more
Patriarch Kirill calls on Christian leaders to work for peace on Holy Land
The Patriarch noted that the Holy Land and its people deserved peace at least in the XXI century
Read more
West deliberately conceals information about victims in Donbass — Russian ambassador to UN
According to Russia's ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, during the period from May 2014 to September 2023, on the territory of the DPR more than 9,000 civilians, including 230 children, were killed, more than 13,000 people, including 825 children, were wounded
Read more
Russian gold imports to Hong Kong soaring with nearly eight-fold y-o-y increase — HK data
In August, Hong Kong purchased gold in Russia worth $892.3 mln, which marked a historical high for at least the past 11 years
Read more
Israel turning Gaza City into Hiroshima ‘with no nuclear weapons used’ – Hersh’s source
According to the interlocutor of the American journalist, Israeli forces can use American guided bombs during a ground operation, which can penetrate to a depth of 30-50 m before exploding, which will make it possible to destroy the underground weapons production facilities of the radical Hamas movement
Read more
US Secretary of Defense says Russia may ‘challenge’ NATO
Lloyd Austin also argued that if Russia's special military operation in Ukraine succeeds, it will allegedly jeopardize the security of neighboring countries, especially Baltic nations
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV, naval drone production sites in past day
Russian forces repulsed five Ukrainian army attacks and destroyed two Leopard tanks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
EU intends to introduce additional in trade restrictions against Russia for $5.3 bln
The latest EU sanctions list is expected to include more than 100 individuals and 40 business entities
Read more
Russian diplomat differentiates between situation in Ukraine, Gaza
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the Russian military uses high-precision weapons to target only military facilities or those infrastructure facilities that are linked with Kiev’s military capabilities, such as munitions depots and places where Ukrainian troops are deployed
Read more
Defense chief says Israel not looking for big wars, preparing for threats from Iran
Yoav Gallant said that he had "no evidence Iran coordinated the October 7 attack on Israel"
Read more
China skipping Malta meeting does not mean its position on Ukraine has changed — diplomat
The meeting was attended by national security advisers from around 50 countries
Read more
Biblical-scale catastrophe unfolding in Gaza Strip — Russia’s UN envoy
"According to information received, the number of fatalities in the enclave has surpassed 8,000 people, half of whom are women and children," the envoy pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian military doubts efficiency of Bayraktar TB2 drones against Russian air defense
"For the TB2, I don’t want to use the word useless, but it is hard to find situations where to use them," Colonel Vladimir Valyukh of the Ukrainian defense ministry’s main intelligence directorate told
Read more
Russian economy developing at a faster rate than forecast — PM Mishustin
Russian Prime Minister believes that it is critical to regularly monitor not only the current state of individual industries and businesses, but also changes in external conditions
Read more
Russia continues to view UN as global mechanism for which no alternative exists — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Turkish initiative to set up an alternative mechanism to the United Nations would "require an international consensus at the very least"
Read more
Russian Airborne Force commander to head Dnepr battlegroup in Ukraine operation — source
Earlier, Colonel-General Oleg Makarevich commanded the Dnepr Battlegroup in the Kherson area
Read more
Hamas denies female hostage liberated by Israeli military
"We deny information that the enemy has reached any of the persons held by the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades," spokesperson for the militant wing Abu Obaida said
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
Read more
US continues biological weapons program — Russian top brass
According to Igor Kirillov, in March 2023, a new US strategy in the field of bioproduction, developed by the Defense Department, was approved
Read more
Press review: IDF shrinking before Gaza maze and Kiev flogs 'peace formula' but buyers few
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 30th
Read more
No plans to agree to ceasefire with Hamas, Israeli PM says
"In fighting Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror, Israel is fighting the enemies of civilization itself," Benjamin Netanyahu added
Read more
Three Russian journalists wounded during shelling of Donetsk — Izvestia media holding
An Izvestia news team was wounded while working at an area of shelling in Donetsk, the media holding said in a statement
Read more
Residents of Israeli settlements can not be considered civilians — Iran's supreme leader
Border areas in the south of Israel were most affected as a result of the Hamas attack
Read more
Top security official accuses US of preparing Ukraine for warfare against Russia
"In these circumstances, Russia stood up to protect the population of Donbass and prevented these aggressive plans from being carried out," Nikolay Patrushev underlined
Read more
Defense contractor delivers new batch of BMP-3 fighting vehicles to Russian troops
BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles are well suited for operation in low temperatures, which is important, considering the approaching winter
Read more
Top Russian security official to hold meeting on security in Siberia
There, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will hold a meeting on pertinent national security issues in Siberia
Read more
Lavrov warns against Palestinian-Israeli conflict spreading to Syria
"The ministers pointed to the risk of external forces’ attempts to turn the Middle East in the current explosive situation into an arena for settling political accounts," the ministry noted
Read more
Russia’s victory in Ukraine to ‘embolden’ Moscow, Tehran, Blinken claims
According to the US Secretary of State, "the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have clear links"
Read more
‘Free exit’ of Western companies not acceptable now — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov readdressed the question about special conditions of leaving Russia for Western companies to the government
Read more
Israel sees provocations from Yemen, but focused on Gaza for now — army
Thus Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Daniel Hagari commented at the evening briefing on the information about Israeli air defense forces intercepting aerial threats over the Red Sea
Read more
Russian forces destroy three Ukrainian army boats, amassed enemy troops in Kherson area
According to the regional emergency services, the Russian military also eliminated a Ukrainian gun emplacement in the island zone and a temporary deployment site near Kochkarovka in the Kakhovka direction
Read more
Nothing can justify bombardments of civilians in Gaza — Putin
According to Russian President, the horrific developments are unfolding in the Gaza Strip now
Read more
Putin likens US to spider wanting to spread its web worldwide
Putin stressed that the ruling circles in the US and its satellites profit from conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other regions
Read more
At least one person killed, five injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Izvestia reporter Yevgeny Bykovsky got injured in the shelling
Read more
Ukraine loses about 80 troops near Priyutnoye in past day, Russian politician says
"They also lost at least two armored personnel carriers, about five pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as a self-propelled artillery gun," Vladimir Rogov added
Read more
Russian security agents detain suspect in assassination attempt on Oleg Tsarev
According to the FSB, work continues to track down the perpetrator of the assassination attempt and to identify any other persons assisting Ukrainian special services
Read more
Israel ready to flood Hamas underground tunnels where hostages may be held — Hersh
The American journalist also said that the Israeli army continues to bombard the gas into ruins
Read more
Head of Chechnya reports Ukrainian stronghold destroyed in Kharkov Region
Ramzan Kadyrov specified that Russian artillery fired at designated coordinates
Read more
US military directs Israeli operations from underground base in Tel Aviv — Iranian general
According to the statement, this reveals that the US’ measures contradict its claims on restricting the war in the region, considering the dispatch of thousands of destructive bombs and missiles to the occupied Palestine
Read more
ASEAN to discuss sending peacekeepers to Palestine, Malaysian defense minister says
Mohamad Hassan emphasized that Malaysia has always been committed to supporting the establishment of universal peace under the UN banner
Read more
Press review: Kiev seen instigating Dagestan riot and Erdogan blasts West in fiery speech
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 31th
Read more
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Kremenchug, air raid warning declared in 10 regions
As of 00:05 Moscow time, air raid warning has been declared in the country’s regions of Vinnitsa, Kiev, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkov, Khmelnitsky, Cherkassy and Kirovograd
Read more
US works on offensive biological program — Russian Defense Ministry
Lieutenant-General Igor Kirillov referred to the announcement of the US Defense Department to launch a program for professionals to implement the Biomanufacturing Strategy
Read more
Celebrating Halloween ‘doubly inappropriate’ amid Russia’s standoff with West — Church
"Halloween is a totally alien, externally imposed holiday, which, effectively, serves to legitimize the demonic, evil, inclination in the minds of the people," Bishop Euthymius of Lukhovitsy said
Read more
Japan protests to Russia over airspace violation by helicopter — media
Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force scrambled fighter jets to warn away the aircraft
Read more
Ingushetia airport reinforces security measures over fake reports of flight from Israel
The city administration called on the youth not to succumb to provocations and not to believe unverified information
Read more
Russia ready to discuss post-conflict resolution of Ukraine crisis — Shoigu
"In case the necessary conditions are created, we remain ready for political discussions on a realistic basis," he said
Read more
Establishment of Palestinian state a key to resolving Middle East conflict — Putin
"There have never been any self-interest, intrigues and ‘double bottom’ in our approaches to the situation in the Middle East, unlike the West," Putin noted during the meeting on the situation in Dagestan
Read more
Russia needs to focus on domestic developments amid sanctions — official
According to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, "it is important to strengthen the country's sovereignty, increase the resilience of the Russian economy to the effects of external and internal threats, as well as ensure economic security"
Read more
German-made Leopard tanks prove inefficient on battlefield, says DPR
According to Yan Gagin, Ukrainian servicemen perish both in operations as Leopard 2 crews and in attempts to evacuate the armor from the battlefield
Read more
Russian forces destroy seven Ukrainian army strongholds in Krasny Liman area
According to the report, the battlegroup’s bombers delivered strikes on two enemy command/observation posts near Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Read more
Gas transit from Russia via Ukraine meets EU countries’ interests — Slovak operator
According to Eustream Spokesman Pavol Kubik, it makes sense to "further maintain the current supply mode through the Ukrainian gas transportation system"
Read more
Dollar to ruble exchange rate falls by 4.66% in October, euro — by 4.36%
From October 2 to October 6, the ruble accelerated its decline against the dollar, and by October 9, the currency surpassed the 102 rubles for the first time since March 23, 2022
Read more
China, Russia seeking to change West’s hegemonic thinking, expert says
Song Zhongping pointed out that "in the circle of friends created by China and Russia, countries are equal regardless of their size and strength, and solve problems through consultation"
Read more
Zelensky in denial about Ukrainian army's failure on battlefield — Time Magazine
"Despite the recent setbacks on the battlefield, Zelensky does not intend to give up fighting or to sue for any kind of peace," the author of the article wrote
Read more
Air raid warning briefly issued in Crimea’s Sevastopol — governor
Read more
Russian ambassador summoned to Israeli FMA over Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow
The Israeli foreign ministry reported about it
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky plans to fire counteroffensive’s commander — Time magazine
One of the correspondent’s sources bluntly admitted that Ukraine "is not moving forward"
Read more
Lithuania tightens control over cargos traveling through Russia, Belarus — Customs service
The Lithuanian customs department will pay particular attention to cargo classification
Read more
Press review: Russia gives nuclear triad workout and EU’s sanctions well finally runs dry
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 27th
Read more
US not interested in peace in Middle East — Putin
"They want never-ending chaos in the Middle East," he said at a meeting on the situation in Dagestan
Read more
Putin's vision for new world order aligns with China’s — envoy to Russia
Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui added that Russian President and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both forward-looking politicians who care about the whole world
Read more
Putin pledges further support to Russia’s nuclear space tug project
"We are the frontrunners in this area, and others are trailing behind. This is a very important subject. We have just <…> discussed the matter," Putin said
Read more
Bolivia severs diplomatic ties with Israel — Foreign Ministry
Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip
Read more
Import-substituted SJ-100 with Russian PD-8 engine to begin testing in December
The SJ 100 is the first civilian aircraft developed in Russia
Read more
US gets weaker, loses positions, ‘Pax Americana’ becomes thing of the past — Putin
Russian President added that "everyone sees it, understands it, even by looking at trends in the global economy"
Read more
Russian forces receive weapons that downed 24 Ukrainian warplanes over 5 days — Shoigu
During the meeting with the service members, the Russian defense minister drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force had suffered heavy losses among combat aircraft over the past week
Read more
Belarus, China planning joint military drills for 2024 — media
Military cooperation between Belarus and China is carried out under a May 2010 agreement between the two countries’ defense ministries
Read more
Freight turnover with Asia growing to $271.9 bln this year — Russian PM
The trade turnover over the North-South international corridor is 30% above last-year indicators over three quarters of 2023
Read more
Russian forces in Syria deliver strike on positions of Syrian militants
"Two underground hideouts and a warehouse with drone parts near the settlements of Inkzik and Kansafra were hit" in the course of the strike, Vadim Kulit said
Read more
Canada slaps sanctions on 42 more individuals, 21 entities in Russia — foreign ministry
The blacklist included the publications Vzglyad and Komsomolskaya Pravda
Read more
Russian MFA slams upcoming 'Copenhagen platform' meeting on Ukraine as counterproductive
Maria Zakharova expects that Kiev and the West will take advantage of the meeting to try to persuade members of the global majority to join efforts to implement Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "peace formula"
Read more
Another Russian journalist reported to be injured in Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk
"A cameraman working for our TV channel has sustained a fragmentation wound," the channel said in a statement
Read more
Russian diplomat says Kiev regime played key role in Dagestani airport incident
"The promptness of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's statements and publications, as well as their content, is direct evidence that the sabotage attack in the media that was perpetrated by Kiev's special services was coordinated," Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Four prominent Hamas operatives killed in Gaza, IDF reports
Jamil Baba, commander of Hamas’ naval forces in its Central Brigade, is among the operatives eliminated
Read more
Ukraine loses 200 troops, Leopard tank near Rabotino in one day — Zaporozhye politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, enemy attacks were also repulsed near the settlements Novoprokopovka, Kopani and Nesteryanka
Read more
Lukashenko warns Israel, West against initiating war on Iran lest it trigger World War III
According to the Belarusian leader, the fact that parties to the conflict use weapons made in this or that country proves nothing
Read more
General Afzalov appointed chief of Russia’s Aerospace Forces — Defense Ministry
Viktor Afzalov was appointed chief of staff, first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in 2012, commander of the District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army in July 2017 and chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ Main Staff in August 2018
Read more
US elites behind conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East — Putin
Russian President drew attention to the fact that the Americans are establishing their military bases everywhere
Read more
De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry
Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said
Read more
Russia assessing informal US proposals on strategic stability, senior diplomat says
"It is a well-known position that has been put into a single document. We are calmly studying it and will give a response to the Americans in due time," Sergey Ryabkov added
Read more
Kremlin brands West’s actions towards Russia as 'quasi-war'
According to Dmitry Peskov, a special policy applies to the Western companies that withdraw from Russia under pressure from their governments
Read more
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Read more