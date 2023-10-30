Russia-China military cooperation has great potential, senior defense official says

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. Cooperation between China and Russia in the military sphere has great potential and yields fruitful results, Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission Zhang Youxia said during talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in Beijing.

"Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, Russian-Chinese relations are maintained at a high level, relations between the armed forces of the two states have strong tendencies for development, contacts and interaction in all spheres are characterized by fruitful results," the Chinese Defense Ministry quoted the official as saying.

During the talks, Zhang Youxia recalled that his first meeting with Shoigu took place in 2012. He also said that the positions of China and Russia in the military sphere coincide, which contributes to the development of cooperation in this sphere.

Shoigu arrived in Beijing at the head of the Russian delegation to participate in the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum, which kicked off on October 29. It will last until October 31. In addition to academics and diplomats, official delegations from more than 90 countries, including Russia, the UK, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the US, are taking part. About one-third of the delegations are represented at the level of defense ministers and chiefs of staff.