China stands for political settlement to Ukrainian crisis — Chinese top brass

BEIJING, October 30. /TASS/. China will continue to advocate for a political settlement to the Ukrainian conflict, Colonel General Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said at the official opening ceremony of the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum.

"We adhere to an objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and support a political settlement to the conflict," Zhang said.

The 10th Xiangshan Security Forum runs from October 29 to October 31. In addition to numerous academics and diplomats, attendees include official delegations from over 90 countries, including the United Kingdom, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Almost a third of the delegations are headed by defense ministers or military chiefs of staff.

"Common Security, Lasting Peace" is the main theme of the forum. The participants will have an opportunity to reflect and exchange views on the most pressing global and regional security issues with a focus primarily on Asia, the Middle East and Europe. They will also discuss issues related to artificial intelligence and nuclear risks.