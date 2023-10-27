Hamas counts on Arab countries to negotiate ceasefire in Gaza

CAIRO, October 27. /TASS/. Abu Marzouk, a senior political leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, hopes that Arab countries will contribute to the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"We are counting on our Arab brothers for a ceasefire [in Gaza]," the Al Arabiya TV channel quoted Abu Marzouk as saying. He pointed out that Hamas "insists that [Israel] meet a number of conditions for the release of those held by the movement, including a ceasefire."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.