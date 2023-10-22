Israeli army strikes Damascus, Aleppo airports

BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have delivered strikes on runaways of the airports of Damascus and Aleppo with missiles and knocked them out of action, the Sana news agency reported citing the Syrian army.

"This morning at around 5:25 a.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS) the Israeli enemy simultaneously committed air aggression with missiles launched from the Mediterranean Sea to the west of Latakia and from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights as it delivered strikes on the international airport of Damascus and Aleppo. The physical damage of runaways of the two airports brought them out of operation," according to the military’s statement released by the agency.

The Syrian transport ministry have switched regular flights from the abovementioned airports to the airport of the city of Latakia, the agency said.

The Israel Defense Forces’ representatives have not yet commented on the information.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering attacks on Gaza as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.