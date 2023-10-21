At least 210 people being held hostage in Gaza, Israeli army says

TEL AVIV, October 21. /TASS/. At least 210 people are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman Daniel Hagari said at a briefing.

According to him, 307 Israeli service members have been killed since October 7.

The army spokesman noted that over 550 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip had fallen within the Palestinian enclave.

Hagari also said that the Rafah Crossing Point had been opened for the delivery of humanitarian aid but not fuel. He added that humanitarian aid would be delivered only to the southern part of Gaza where up to 700,000 residents of the enclave’s northern areas had relocated.