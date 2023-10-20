Lebanon taking efforts to restore calmness on border – PM

BEIRUT, October 21. /TASS/. The government of Lebanon is implementing required diplomatic efforts to settle situation in the south of the country and prevent Israeli attacks, Prime Minister Najib Mikati said at a press conference.

Lebanon endeavors to avoid the confrontation, the Prime Minister said, commenting on worsening of the situation on the border with Israel. "We are taking every effort to restore calmness in the south," he stressed.

"We urge also to bring pressure on Israel, so that it halted fire and all the aggressive actions," Mikati added.

According to the Naharnet news portal, over 4,200 individuals left settlements in South Lebanon due to Israeli shelling. The majority of them is accommodated in schools in Tyre, twenty kilometers away from the border.