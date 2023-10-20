Five countries request UNGA special session on Palestine following US veto – official

UNITED NATIONS, October 20. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) President has received a request from five countries to hold a special session on Palestine after the US vetoed a Brazilian draft resolution on the Middle East, UNGA Presidential Spokeswoman Monica Grealy said at a briefing.

She said that the president of the UN General Assembly had received two letters that contained appeals from more than one country. Grealy clarified that the first letter contained calls from three countries and the second from two. According to her, these letters did not come out of nowhere; they were sent after the veto had been exercised. She stated, that they realize that the veto is closely related to the countries' decision to send the request.

Grealy also said that a date for the meeting is being discussed but has not yet been set.