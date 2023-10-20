Israel sees no progress on liberation of hostages held by Hamas — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Israel demands that the Hamas movement unilaterally liberates all women, children and seniors held hostage in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told TASS.

"Unfortunately, there has been absolutely no progress [on liberation of hostages]. Even worse, Hamas promised that they will make some lists, but now they say: ‘no we are unable to make these lists because we do not have everything, we do not know everything and so on’," the diplomat said, describing the situation.

"The work will continue. Hamas must unilaterally liberate women, children and the seniors. Holding civilians hostage is a war crime under all international standards," the envoy said, answering a question on progress in liberation of civilians.

The diplomat noted that the hostages include injured people, women, seniors who require medicine.

"This is our only demand, but they have not made a single step in this direction, unfortunately," he added.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank.