MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Women and children comprise 65% of all those killed in the Gaza Strip during the latest round of confrontation with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Thursday.

"So far, around 4,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and 13,000 have been injured. 65% of them are women and children," he said, when asked to provide the latest casualty figures.