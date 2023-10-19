First 20 trucks with humanitarian aid to enter Gaza from Egypt on October 20

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. The first 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the people of the Gaza Strip are set to arrive from Egypt on October 20.

The Palestinian news agency Maan said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will look on as the first shipment of humanitarian goods will travel through the Rafah checkpoint at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

A senior Egyptian security official at the checkpoint said that, "tomorrow, on Friday, the UN secretary general will arrive at Rafah to supervise the entry of 20 truckloads of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip." The official did not say whether the Rafah crossing would continue to be open after the delivery of the aid shipment.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said that Israel will not oppose the delivery of humanitarian aid for the civilian population of the Gaza Strip from Egypt. Israel said the decision was made "in light of the demand from US President Joe Biden."

Cairo has repeatedly stated that it didn’t close the border crossing, and has sought US guarantees to prevent Israeli shelling of the crossing so it can operate nonstop to ensure aid deliveries to the Palestinian people.