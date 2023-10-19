Israeli jet strikes Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it struck the Nur Shams Palestinian refugee camp in the West Bank, killing several militants.

"An Israel Defense Forces plane struck a squad of armed terrorists who threatened the security of soldiers conducting a ground operation in the Nur Shams camp. Several terrorists were killed in the attack," the IDF said on Telegram.

The strike was a part of an Israeli raid in the camp, according to the IDF.

"The security forces under the direction of the Israel Security Agency have been operating since the early morning in an operation to counter terrorism in the Nur Shams refugee camp. The forces are working to arrest wanted persons, thwart the terrorist infrastructure and confiscate weapons. So far, about 10 wanted persons have been arrested and a number of ready-to-use charges, which were discovered by the force, have been destroyed. In addition, there was an exchange of fire with armed men and explosives were thrown at the forces. Several troops have been hurt," the IDF said.