Egypt, Jordan reject policy of relocation of Palestinians from Gaza Strip — statement

CAIRO, October 19. /TASS/. Amman and Cairo reject the policy of collective punishment against the Palestinians, including the idea of their relocation to Jordan or Egypt and warn about the danger of such calls for regional stability, the office of the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said in a statement after his meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Cairo.

"[The two leaders] underscored that they reject the policy of collective punishment, including blockade, starvation or relocation of Palestinians from their territories to Egypt or Jordan and warned about the danger of such calls for regional stability," the statement says.

The two leaders decisively condemned the "strike at the al-Ahli hospital, as well as all attacks on civilians," and underscored the "necessity to ensure delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah checkpoint on a permanent basis."

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militant from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes at the enclave and at certain areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also take place in the West Bank.