Israel receives first batch of armor from US to replace hardware damaged in combat

TEL AVIV, October 19. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Ministry’s press service has reported the arrival of a cargo plane from the US carrying the first batch of armored equipment intended to replace Israeli military hardware damaged in combat.

"The Israel Ministry of Defense recently received a cargo plane from the United States, carrying the initial shipment of armored vehicles designated for use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). They are being transferred to the IDF to replace vehicles damaged during the war," the military agency said in a statement on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

The Defense Ministry added that these supplies correspond to the army’s specific needs and include a wide range of specialized vehicles, including armored ambulances, fighting vehicles, tactical trucks and engineering equipment.

The press service noted that hundreds of vehicles had already been delivered to the IDF, while several hundred more are en route to Israel.